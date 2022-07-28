Liverpool and Manchester City will play the final of the Community Shield this coming Saturday. Both teams have strengthened themselves very well in this market, those from Liverpool have taken over Darwin Núñez, while those from Manchester have taken over Haaland. Here we leave you everything you should know about the game.
When is Liverpool Manchester City? The match will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 6:00 p.m. in Spain. 11:00 in Mexico. 13:00 in Argentina.
Where is Liverpool Manchester City? The clash will be played at the King Power Stadium. Leicester Stadium with capacity for 32,312 spectators.
What TV channel is Liverpool Manchester City broadcasting on? In Spain it can only be followed by DAZN. In Mexico it can be seen on ESPN Mexico and Star + and in Argentina on ESPN Argentina and Star +.
LIVERPOOL
They will reach the final having lost their last pre-season match against Salzburg 1-0. In this transfer market they have gotten rid of one of their great stars. Sadio Mané has headed to Bayern Munich and Darwin Núñez has arrived from Benfica. The latest rumor that is linked to Liverpool is that of Roberto Firmino, the Brazilian could head to Juventus
MANCHESTER CITY
They come from winning their last game against Bayern Munich 0-1. Erling Haaland made his debut as a cityzen striker. They have had a market where they have strengthened the midfield with the arrival of Kalvin Phillips and the forward with Haaland and Julián Álvarez, but they have had losses like Sterling.
LIVERPOOL
Adrián, Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Luis Díaz, Dawin Nuñez, Salah.
MANCHESTER CITY
Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Aké, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.
