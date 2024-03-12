The match between Liverpool and Manchester City last Sunday was one of the most exciting and best played of the season in world football. The final 1-1, however, was not exempt from refereeing controversies.

At the end of the match, the central referee of the game, Michael Oliver, stopped awarding a clear penalty from Jérémy Doku to Alexis MacAllister, something that did not go unnoticed by Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp, who referred to the issue at the press conference.

“It was a penalty, 100 percent. They'll find some kind of explanation, but it's 100 percent a foul anywhere on the field, and probably a yellow card. All the people with iPads around me were like 'wow, that's clear.' Maybe they can hide by saying it wasn't clear and obvious. “It's clear it was a penalty, but they didn't point it out and that's fine,” Klopp said.

Now, journalist François Plateau denounced on his social networks that Oliver had received “financial remuneration for freelance work” as a referee in the United Arab Emirates.

It is worth remembering that Manchester City belongs to Mansour bin Zayed, an Emirati sheikh who acquired the club in 2008 for a figure close to 400 million euros and who has made multimillion-dollar investments to lead the team to fight for titles, including the League. Champions, which he was finally able to win last year.

According to Plateau, Oliver has been involved in several controversial refereeing decisions that have favored Manchester City.

VAR that annulled Luis Díaz's goal was also in the Emirates

The journalist recalled the episode that occurred in the match between Tottenham and Liverpool, on September 30, when the Colombian Luis Díaz had a legal goal disallowed.

Incredibly, the VAR detected that the play was legal, but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard because the match had already resumed. The Professional Game Match Officials Board revealed the VAR audio and claimed that a “significant human error” was made.

According to Plateau, Darren England, in charge of the VAR that day, was in the United Arab Emirates less than 24 hours before the game, as was Dan Cook, the video assistant referee in that match.

The complaint appears right in the middle of the fight for the Premier League title, in which three teams are in a head-to-head fight: Arsenal and Liverpool are at the top, with 64 points, but the 'Gunners' are leaders on goal difference. . Manchester City is third with 63.

