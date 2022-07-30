Saturday, July 30, 2022
Liverpool vs. Manchester City: don’t miss the goals of the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

In dispute, the title of the Community Shield.

Liverpool and Manchester City meet in the Community Shield matchin search of the first title of the season.

In the Reds the Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter, while in the City plays the Norwegian haaland, great signing of Guardiola’s team.

Liverpool went up on the scoreboard with a score from Alexander-Arnoldwith a powerful cross shot, at minute 21 of the first half.

