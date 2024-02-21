You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz celebrates with Liverpool.
The English team advances its game on matchday 26 of the Premier League.
Liverpool This Wednesday faces a new challenge in the Premier League. Receive at the stadium Anfield Road to the Luton Town in what will be the early game of the English league.
The networks They advance the match on date 26, since this Sunday they will face Chelsea at Wembleyin what will be the final of the English League Cup.
The Colombian Luis Díaz will be a starter in a team very affected by injuries: Alexander Arnold, Alisson Becker. Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcántara, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones They will be absent in the duel.
Liverpool is obliged to win to consolidate one more date at the top of the Premier League. He is first with 57 points, one more than the Manchester City and two units more than the Arsenal.
LIVE from Liverpool vs Luton Town
