Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-0, the same result as in the first leg, and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.
In a meeting of many alternatives and chances for both teams, the Reds were more effective and sealed the pass with goals from the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (70) and the Senegalese Sadio Mané (74).
