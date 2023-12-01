Friday, December 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool vs Fulham: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Liverpool vs Fulham: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Liverpool and Fulham will face each other in a match in which Jürgen Klopp’s men start as favorites and in which they will try to find the three points to continue climbing positions in the Premier League standings.

Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will pit Fulham against Liverpool:

In which stadium is Luton Town vs Liverpool played?

City: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday December 3
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Mexico, 13:00 in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed

How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Spain?

Television channel: DAZN

How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?

Television channel:ESPN

Live stream:Star+

How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?

Television channel:ESPN

How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Colombia?

Television channel:ESPN

See also  Cocciaretto immediately at home. Swiatek sets off at full speed, Sakkari says goodbye to New York

Rival

Result

Competition

LASK

4-0V

UEL

Manchester City

1-1E

Premier League

Brentford

3-0V

Premier League

Toulouse

3-2D

UEL

Luton Town

1-1E

Premier League

Rival

Result

Competition

Wolves

3-2V

Premier League

Aston Villa

3-1D

Premier League

Manchester United

0-1D

Premier League

Ipswich Town

1-3V

EFL Cup

Brighton

1-1E

Premier League

On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Alisson and Diogo Jota will also not be in principle for the match.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcántara / Stu Forster/GettyImages

The visitors will also have to face this match with several of their players injured. Adama Traoré, Issa Diop, Francois and Rodrigo Muniz will not be in the match against Liverpool

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Diaz