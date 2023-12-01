Liverpool vs Fulham: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Liverpool and Fulham will face each other in a match in which Jürgen Klopp’s men start as favorites and in which they will try to find the three points to continue climbing positions in the Premier League standings.
Below we show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will pit Fulham against Liverpool:
In which stadium is Luton Town vs Liverpool played?
City: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday December 3
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Mexico, 13:00 in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Luton Town vs Liverpool on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
LASK
|
4-0V
|
UEL
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Toulouse
|
3-2D
|
UEL
|
Luton Town
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
|
Ipswich Town
|
1-3V
|
EFL Cup
|
Brighton
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Alisson and Diogo Jota will also not be in principle for the match.
The visitors will also have to face this match with several of their players injured. Adama Traoré, Issa Diop, Francois and Rodrigo Muniz will not be in the match against Liverpool
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Diaz