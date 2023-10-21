Liverpoolfourth placed in the Premier League, three points behind the leader Tottenham, faces the Everton16th and has only won one of its last 25 games in the championship, in the 243rd Merseyside derby.

The presence of Colombian Luis Dïaz, who has just participated with the Colombian National Team, is expected.

Díaz could not stand out in the qualifying matches, as he missed two unusual goals, one against Uruguay and a penalty against Ecuador.

The Colombian seeks revenge in his club, where he is supported in the midst of difficulties with the National Team.

Liverpool and Everton face each other this Saturday, October 21, from 6:30 am

