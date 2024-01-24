Liverpool vs. Chelsea: when is the League Cup final played?

Welcome
You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool.
Luis Díaz is getting ready to compete for a new title in his career.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
S.F.
Liverpool qualified this Wednesday for the final of the English League Cup thanks to its 1-1 draw at Fulham in the second leg of the semi-finals, where it asserted its 2-1 advantage from the first leg at Anfield.
(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz does not forgive: sensational goal in Liverpool against Fulham)