Liverpool and Chelsea face each other this weekend in the Premier League in what will be the best game of the day on Saturday. At the moment both teams are going through a bad situation, neither of them is in European positions in the classification table. The ”Reds” are ninth and the ”Blues” are tenth. Both teams arrive laden with injuries. Here we leave you everything you need to know:
Town: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Saturday January 21
Match time: 13:30 in Spain, 9:30 in Argentina, 6:30 in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN, Movistar +
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming: Star +
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming:
Television channel: Peacock
live streaming:
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Both teams will go into the clash with a plague of injuries. At Liverpool Darwin Nuñez is doubtful due to a blow and Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, Firmino and Van Dijk are ruled out for the game. Everyone could make it to the Champions League match against Real Madrid on February 21 with the exception of the Colombian who will be out for at least two more months.
If Liverpool arrives with casualties to the match, Chelsea almost doubles them. Joao Felix will not be out due to suspension and the following players are on the injured list: Chilwell, Pulisic, Zakaria, Mendy, Kanté, Reece James, Sterling, Fofana and Broja, who is ruled out for the remainder of the season.
It may sound unbelievable, but right now Liverpool and Chelsea sit ninth and 10th in the Premier League table. They are two teams that are experiencing a great crisis in terms of play. Injuries are weighing down both. The factor of playing at home means that from 90Min we give Liverpool as a favourite.
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea.
