He Liverpool visit the stadium this Tuesday Turf Moor to measure their strength against the newly promoted Burnley for date 19 of the Premier League. Luis Díaz is the big news in coach Jürgen Klopp's squad.

'Lucho' is available for the duel in which Liverpool wants to lead the English league and will be a substitute. It is worth remembering that the Colombian came out with a physical problem last Saturday in the clash against the Arsenal. In the 65th minute he left the field of play after a blow to his knee.

⚪ #BURLIV TEAM NEWS 🟢 How we line up to face Burnley at Turf Moor this evening: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2023

Now, the county team Merseyside You have the opportunity to sleep as a leader for two days (Arsenal plays West Ham on Thursday) and to put some pressure on their direct rivals for the league title.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League with 38 points, one less than the Gunners.

Follow LIVE the duel Burnley vs. Liverpool

SPORTS