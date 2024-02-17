New challenge for him Liverpool this Saturday at Premier League. The team led by the German coach Jurgen Klopp visit to Brentford for matchday 25 of the English league, with the Colombian Luis Diaz in the starting eleven.

It will be a key match for the Liverpool which is obliged to win to consolidate itself at the top of the Premier League, is first with 54 points, but the Manchester City and Arsenal who are hot on their heels, both have 52 units.

For the game against 'the bees', Liverpool recovered its star, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who missed more than a month of competition due to an injury he suffered last January with his team in the African Cup of Nations.

The one who won't be there is the side Alexander Arnold who was removed from the squad after relapsed into the injury he suffered in recent weeks.

Lineups

Liverpool

Team news is HERE! 📋 This is how the Reds line up to take on Brentford ✊ #BRELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2024

Brentford

LIVE from Liverpool vs. Brentford