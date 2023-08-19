Saturday, August 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, LIVE: Luis Díaz seeks to score again in the Premier

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, LIVE: Luis Díaz seeks to score again in the Premier

Close


Close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

The Colombian debuted with a goal in the new season, on the first date.

Liverpool welcomes Bournemouth this Saturday, on the second date of the Premier League, in a new opportunity for Luis Díaz to continue taking pace on the way to the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The peasant already scored on the first matchday of the League, when those led by Jürgen Klopp drew 1-1 against Chelsea as visitors.

Díaz scored twice against the same rival last season, when Liverpool won 9-0 at Anfield.

Follow the game here:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Liverpool #Bournemouth #LIVE #Luis #Díaz #seeks #score #Premier

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Retail sales via WhatsApp grow 27% on Father’s Day

Retail sales via WhatsApp grow 27% on Father's Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result