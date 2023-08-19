Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, LIVE: Luis Díaz seeks to score again in the Premier

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz
The Colombian debuted with a goal in the new season, on the first date.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Liverpool welcomes Bournemouth this Saturday, on the second date of the Premier League, in a new opportunity for Luis Díaz to continue taking pace on the way to the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The peasant already scored on the first matchday of the League, when those led by Jürgen Klopp drew 1-1 against Chelsea as visitors.
Díaz scored twice against the same rival last season, when Liverpool won 9-0 at Anfield.
Follow the game here:
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #Bournemouth #LIVE #Luis #Díaz #seeks #score #Premier
Leave a Reply