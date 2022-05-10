Liverpool are bound to win this Tuesday on their way to Birmingham to face Aston Villa (11th), on a day of postponed matches, if you want to continue hunting Manchester City, which is the leader with a three-point advantage and who plays tomorrow, in the fight for the Premier League title.

After Saturday’s draw against Tottenham (1-1), with a goal from the Colombian Luis Díaz, Liverpool was left with no room for error, and a false step could put an end to their already complicated candidacy for the title, with three games to go. the end.

The Colombian Luis Díaz could start as a substitute, in the postponed game of date 33, given the wear and tear he has had in recent games. His rival, Aston Villa, is coached by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he still believes in the Reds’ chances of taking the Premier League crown. Klopp rejected views that his team will now focus on the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28. “It is clear that the league is not over because there are three games left. And my concern now is how to win our matches”.

The ‘Citizens’ are aware of their advantage and will visit Wolverhampton tomorrow, with the aim of remaining as sole leaders.

Time and TV

The game will go at 2 pm, on ESPN.

SPORTS