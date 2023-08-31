Liverpool is not going through one of its best moments in history. After having had a season where they have not managed to qualify for the Champions League, their transfer market has left them very touched after two footballers like Romeo Lavia and Mosies Caicedo have decided to reject them to sign for Chelsea.
Players of the stature of Szoboszlai or Mac Allister have arrived, but Klopp is still missing a piece to shore up his midfield after the recent departures of Henderson and Fabinho to the Swadi League. Here is everything you need to know about the meeting:
City: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Sunday, September 3
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina, 7:00 in Mexico
DAZN
ESPN2, Star+
Star+
CBS Sports Network, FuboTV
More news about the European leagues
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
newcastle
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Darmstadt
|
3-1
|
Friendly
|
Bayern Munich
|
4-3D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Hibernian
|
0-5V
|
Conference League
|
Everton
|
4-0V
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
5-1D
|
Premier League
|
Valencia
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
Liverpool: Konaté, Thiago, Jones, Van Dijk (suspension).
Bournemouth: Moreno, Buendía, Martínez, Ramsey, Dendoncker, Coutinho, Iroegbunam, Mings.
Liverpool: Allison Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Alexis MacAllister; Ben Doak, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota
Aston Villa: Olsen; Torres, Carlos, Konsa; Digne, Luiz, Kamara, Cash; Diaby, McGnin, Watkins.
Liverpool 3-2 Aston Villa. Playing at home, Liverpool have proven to be a strong team in the Premier League. Of course, from 90min we predict a game with goals.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Liverpool #Aston #Villa #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply