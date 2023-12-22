In the absence of the current champion Manchester City, that is playing the Club World Cup, all the interest of the English championship matchday will be focused on the duel at Anfield between the first two classified teams, Liverpool and

Arsenal.

With two dates left to reach the halfway point of the championship, Arsenal leads the standings with 39 points, just one more than Liverpool and the surprising Aston Villa by Unai Emery.



For the triumph

In the event of a victory for the 'Reds', the leadership will change hands. City is fourth, five points behind the Gunners.

Despite their privileged position in the table, both teams come to the duel immersed in a small slump in results.

Neither of them won their last European match (1-1 against PSV for Arsenal and 2-1 defeat in Belgium for Liverpool), although both qualified as group winners for the round of 16 of their respective competitions (Champions and Europa Leaguerespectively).

The 'Reds' also couldn't win last weekend against Manchester United at Anfield (0-0), in the only game of the season in which the team Jurgen Klopp was left without scoring, while Mikel Arteta's men recovered from the defeat against Aston Villa on matchday 16, beating the Brighton (2-0).

The key

Liverpool fans and those who follow the guajiro Luis Diaz They will be able to closely follow this crucial match, which will be played this Saturday at 12:30 pm, Colombian time.

This match can be followed on ESPN and Star +.

