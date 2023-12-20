Liverpool and Arsenal will meet next Saturday in a match that promises to be electrifying. First and second place face each other, both will seek a victory to take the lead in the Premier League.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face Liverpool and Arsenal:
In which stadium is Liverpool vs Arsenal played?
City: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Saturday December 23
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Mexico, 13:00 in Argentina
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on television in the United States?
FOX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
0-0 E
|
Premier League
|
Union SG
|
2-1D
|
UEL
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
4-3V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
PSV
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Mac Allister, Matip and Diogo Jota will also not be in principle for the match.
On Arsenal's part, neither Thomas Partey nor Thomas Partey will be available. due to a muscle injury nor Jurriën Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament. Neither Jorginho, who suffers from foot problems, nor Fábio Vieira, who suffers from pubic problems, will be there either. Elneny and Tomiyasu will not be there either.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Declan Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
