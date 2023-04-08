This Sunday the Premier League comes to a standstill at 5:30 in the afternoon with the visit of the leader of the Premier League to Anfield. A complicated field at least against a team that does not come in the best of streaks, since in its last five games it has played with four of the best in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield
Date: sunday april 8
Referee: Paul Tierney
Television channel: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
Television channel:Peacock
live streaming: SiriusXM FC
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
A Premier League match cannot be heard on the radio from Spain. Only DAZN comments are available.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
0-0E
|
premier league
|
Manchester City
|
4-1D
|
premier league
|
real Madrid
|
1-0 D
|
Champions League
|
bournemouth
|
1-0 D
|
premier league
|
Manchester United
|
7-0V
|
premier league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
leeds
|
4-1V
|
premier league
|
Crystal Palace
|
4-1V
|
premier league
|
Sporting Portugal
|
1-1E
|
europa league
|
fulham
|
0-3V
|
premier league
|
Sporting Portugal
|
2-2E
|
europa league
Jurgen Klopp will not be able to count on six footballers: Ramsay, Luis Díaz, Keita, Williams, Bajcetic and Thiago are injured and will not make it to the match despite many of them being about to return.
Arteta has already known that he is going to lose Tomiyasu until mid-May, and Nketiah, Saliba and Elneny arrive between cotton balls at the party. They are doubtful until the last minute.
Liverpool 1-3 Arsenal
