The draw for these round of 16 of the Europa League will pit Liverpool against Sparta Prague. The first leg was a mere formality for Liverpool, who managed to win by 5 goals to 1 at Sparta's own home, and although now, with victory almost assured, they will not come out with the same intensity, they will not be able to relax, since Europe is always a place complicated.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Sparta Prague and Liverpool:
Liverpool vs AC Sparta Prague match information
City: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Thursday March 14
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Liverpool vs AC Sparta Prague on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can Liverpool vs AC Sparta Prague be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How will Liverpool vs AC Sparta Prague be seen on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How will Liverpool vs AC Sparta Prague be seen on television in the United States?
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Viktoria Plzen
|
4-0 victory
|
Czech League
|
Liverpool
|
Defeat 1-5
|
Europa League
|
Slavia Prague
|
0-0 draw
|
Czech League
|
Slavia Prague
|
Victory 2-3
|
Pohár CMFS
|
Slovácko
|
Victory 1-3
|
Czech League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Sparta Prague
|
Victory 1-5
|
Europa League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Southampton
|
3-0 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea
|
0-1 victory
|
EFL Cup
AC Sparta Prague: The local team will not have any loss to face Liverpool in this round of the Europa League
Liverpool: Bajcetic with a calf injury, Ben Doak with a pubic problem, Thiago with a muscle injury, Alisson with a hamstring injury, Curtis Jones, Gravenberch with an ankle injury, Diogo Jota with knee problems.
AC Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Vitik, Panak, Sorensen; Angelo Preciado, Kaan Kairinen, Qazim Laçi, Haraslin, Wiesner; Olatunji, Jan Kuchta
Liverpool: Kelleher; Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Arnold; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo; Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Salah.
Liverpool 3-0 AC Sparta Prague.
