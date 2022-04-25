We could be facing one of the funniest Champions League semi-finals in recent times. Two teams that love to defend and attack, who spend their games in both areas, with two brave coaches who respect each other.
MEETING INFORMATION
When is the Liverpool–Villarreal? The clash will be played this Wednesday, April 27, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Liverpool-Villarreal?
It will be played at Anfield. Its capacity is 53,394 spectators.
On which TV channel is Liverpool-Villarreal broadcast? In Spain we can follow it on Movistar Plus and Movistar Champions League 1, Argentina with ESPN3 Sur, in the United States with fuboTV and Paramount + and Live the Champions League in Mexico on HBO MAX
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia. In those of Central America thanks to Star +.
Where can I watch Liverpool-Villarreal online? For its streaming broadcast in Argentina they have it thanks to Star+, in Mexico with TNT GO and in the United States with TUDN.com, TUDN App,…
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
The Liverpool is the favorite to dethrone the one that is being the surprise of the championship: Unai Emery’s Villarreal. To this day, surely Liverpool is the fittest team on the entire planet. Winner of the Carabao Cup, finalist in the FA Cup, fighting to win the Premier League, and of course, fighting to win the Champions League again with Salah, Mané and company.
The Villarreal He is already totally focused on giving one of the biggest bells in history leading the small town to conquer the European Cup. In the Spanish league they are fighting for fifth place with Real Sociedad and Betis, but analyzing the Basque coach’s elevens we can ensure that the priority is clear: win the Champions League.
Gerard Moreno is doubtful for the match.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, TAA, Van Dijk, Konaté, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mané and Luis Díaz
Villarreal: Rulli, Estupiñán, Pau Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Danjuma, Gerard Moreno and Lo Celso
90MIN FORECAST
Liverpool 2-1 Villarreal
