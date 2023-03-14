Liverpool is experiencing its most complex season since Klopp took over the team. The club did not make the prudent market movements for the generational change of the squad after losing the last Champions League and to this day they are paying dearly for it.
Except for crazy results at the end of the season, it is practically a fait accompli that the Anfield team will not lift a single trophy corresponding to this campaign.
The Liverpool board of directors has in mind to continue with Klopp at the helm of the team for at least one more year and it is a fact that the coach does not have plans to step aside from the project at such a rate that he has already expressed himself and has informed that you want quality reinforcements for the beginning of a new era.
In the same way, the Anfield team is considering a serious change in the squad, to such an extent that they value the sale of Mohamed Salah.
Within Liverpool there is total gratitude for everything the Egyptian has given to the squad, but it is a fact that the player is experiencing his worst season in terms of numbers with the Anfield team.
In addition, Mohamed will no longer have his partners in charge, Mané and Firmino, so the club considers that it is not a bad time to finalize the sale of the player and end an era that was glorious, but which has been in decline for a long time. obvious and cannot go on like this.
