Liverpool limps back, having been left without central defenders following the long-term casualties of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but it’s a volcano above.

He showed it last day against West Ham, a team that had a very good run and which was charged in three flashes. Two goals from Mohamed Salah and one from Georginio Wijnaldum precipitated the triumph of some ‘Reds’ who needed a victory of these characteristics to believe themselves candidates for the Premier League.

Manchester City is still far away, he gets four points from them and that he can go up to seven if they beat Burnley this afternoon, but Brighton & Hove Albion’s visit to Anfield is presented as the perfect opportunity for Jürgen Klopp’s men to continue to stalk the top places in the table.

The good news for them will come in defense, where Ben Davies to debut as a central recently arrived from the Second Division Preston. The question above is whether Sadio Mané will be there, who can continue to rest after not being part of the team that beat West Ham.

Liverpool have enough potential to beat Brighton at home, no matter how much the Seagulls beat Tottenham in low hours in their last game.

The Liverpool handicap -1 to 2.25 is our recommendation of the day.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.