Liverpool, the leading fashion store, knows that each person has unique tastes, which is why it offers a wide range of trendy products to satisfy all its customers' preferences and be fashionable. In its catalog, the department store has an exclusive selection of bags from recognized brands, from classic models to the most avant-garde to adapt to the needs of their clients for each occasion, and dazzle wherever they go.

And the best of all is that Liverpool has an unmissable promotion: up to 60% off bags from brands such as Guess, Polo, Calvin Klein, Prada and Coach, In addition, it wants to be the ideal place to find the perfect bag that complements your style, therefore, in addition to the discounts, when you order it online, it has free shipping.

Below, we present some bags with the best discount, from wallets for a casual event, to one so you can store everything you need, Know their prices and dimensions so that you can buy the one that best suits what you are looking for.

GUESS Laurel Wallet for Women:

⦿ Price: $710

⦿ This GUESS wallet is the perfect complement to any outfit. Product width: 14 cm, Product height: 9 cm.

HPC Polo Crossbody Bag for Women:

⦿ Price: $499

⦿ This HPC Polo bag is ideal for carrying your things with style and comfort. Product width: Not specified, Product height: Not specified.

Coach Corner Zip Wallet for Women:

⦿ Price: $2,299

⦿ This Coach wallet is synonymous with elegance and quality. Product width: 1 cm, Product height: 10 cm.

Calvin Klein Flap Bag for Women:

⦿ Price: $1,499

⦿ This Calvin Klein bag adds a touch of sophistication to your look. Product width: 16 cm, Product depth: 5 cm, Product height: 23 cm.

Prada Leather Shopper Bag for Women:

⦿ Price: $10,072

⦿ Product width: 31 cm, Product depth: 10.5 cm, Product height: 28 cm.