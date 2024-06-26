Are you planning to debut a new look this summer vacation or simply take advantage of the offers to renew your wardrobe? In Liverpool you can find discounts of up to 50% on bags from luxury brands such as Guess, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Prada and Coach, this is the perfect time to add a touch of style and elegance to your collection with bags for all occasions.

The department store, Liverpool, known for its wide variety of fashion items and accessories for all tastes and needs, offers promotions and free shipping on these luxury products so you don’t have to worry about ordering it online.

These offers are available at the Liverpool online store, allowing you to shop from the comfort of your home and enjoy free delivery. With promotions like these, it’s the ideal time to update your bag collection with stylish, high-quality pieces. Below we present some of the best discounts on luxury brands so you don’t miss the opportunity to brand new products wherever you go.

Prada leather satchel bag for women

◉ Price: $4,995

Characteristics:

◉ Made of medium grain pumped leather.

◉ Snaps on the sides to expand capacity.

◉ Adjustable shoulder strap.

◉ Hidden interior pocket with zipper.

Calvin Klein Off Duty Round Shoulderbag for Women

◉ Price: $1,739

Characteristics:

◉ Width: 20cm

◉ Depth: 3cm

◉ Height: 25 cm

◉ Internal pockets: Yes

◉ Material: Polyurethane

◉ Bag type: Shoulder

Prada crossbody bag for women

◉ Price: $4,495 or up to 6 months without interest of $1,498.33

Characteristics:

◉ Mini bag in orange suede leather.

◉ Front button with Prada logo.

◉ Adjustable shoulder strap.

◉ Sewing detail and decorative beading in the center.

GUESS crossbody bag for women

◉ Price: $1,243

Characteristics:

◉ Brand: GUESS

◉ Width: 20cm

◉ Depth: 5cm

◉ Height: 11 cm

◉ Internal pockets: Yes

◉ Material: Polyurethane

◉ Bag Type: Crossbody

Marc Jacobs Women’s Leather Satchel Bag

◉ Price: $5,499 or up to 6 months without interest of $1,499.83

Characteristics:

◉ Width: 24cm

◉ Depth: 12cm

◉ Height: 16 cm

◉ Internal pockets: Yes

◉ Material: Leather

◉ Bag Type: Satchel