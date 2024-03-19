Liverpool stands out among its competitors because both in its aisles and online, you can find trendy accessories and clothing that will make your unique and personal style stand out. With a wide selection of products for women and men, it offers an exceptional shopping experience where fashion and quality come together to satisfy all tastes and styles.

Given this, we tell you that one of the best ways to elevate your style is with a bag that is both functional and elegant. That's why Liverpool is offering discounts of up to 50% on an exclusive selection of bags from renowned brands such as Guess, Coach, Calvin Klein, Prada and Michael Kors.

Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your style and buy a bag for every occasion so you can stand out with elegance wherever you go. We present some of the luxury brand bags at a discount, as well as their prices.

Michael Kors Mirella Women's Leather Tote Bag

⦿ Price: $6,499

⦿ For women looking for a bag that combines style and practicality, the Michael Kors Mirella Leather Tote Bag is the perfect option.

⦿ With its elegant and spacious design, this bag is ideal for carrying all your essentials in style.

Prada shoulder bag for women

⦿ Price: $11,490

⦿ Offers a modern and versatile design that adapts to any occasion.

⦿ With its half-moon shape and multi-position handle, this bag is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your daily look.

Calvin Klein Bowler Bag

⦿ Price: $1,499

⦿ Made of high-quality polyester, this bag offers both style and functionality for your daily activities.

Coach Axel Crossbody Bag

⦿ Price: $4,799

⦿ Made of coated canvas and leather details, this bag offers a modern and functional design to carry your essential items in a comfortable and elegant way.

Guess Noelle Tote Bag

⦿ Price: $749

⦿ It is ideal for women looking for a versatile and affordable bag that complements their style.

⦿ With its elegant and spacious design, this bag is perfect for carrying your essentials in style and comfort.