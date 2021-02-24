Galíndez is part of the process of the Ecuadorian team in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, led by Gustavo Alfaro, also Argentine, with whom Ecuador is in third place in the standings, with 9 points on four dates.

Católica will also have the defenders, the Uruguayan Guillermo De los Santos, the Colombian Yuber Mosquera and the Argentine attacker Juan Manuel Tevez.

For this season he has been reinforced with the attackers: the Argentine Lisandro Alzugaray, one of the Aucas figures last season, and the Venezuelan Edder Farías, from Atlético Venezuela.