Problems in the house Liverpool where mister Jurgen Klopp must deal with the injury of Thiago Alcantara. The midfielder, according to the latest rumors coming from England, will have to sit still for several weeks.

As reported by The Athleticalso cited by Daily Mailthe player could sit for about six weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Premier League opening match, in which the Reds they faced Fulham.

The Spanish international limped out at the start of the second half and the injury would be serious enough to make him miss this start to the season. If the timing of the physical trouble were confirmed, Thiago Alcantara would miss matches against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton and Wolverhampton.

On the subject of injuries in midfield, Klopp had expressed himself after his debut in the league in this way: “We must not panic, we have many midfielders, only some of them are not well. If we have to buy it must be long-term”. See also ETCR | Furia Romeo Ferraris in Pau: "Throw yourself out in a dirty way"

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 15:00)

