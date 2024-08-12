Following the era of Jürgen Klopp, who left a deep mark at Anfield, Liverpool now have a new manager. However, the club still has a lot to do, as their main objective is to strengthen a squad that has lost quality since the departure of key players such as Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané. Therefore, an active transfer market is expected at Anfield to regain competitive level and return to the top of the Premier League and Europe. Below are some rumours and news about the Liverpool transfer market.
Liverpool have informed Real Sociedad of their intention to pay the €60m release clause for Martín Zubimendi, provided the midfielder agrees to a move to the Premier League. Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, is looking to strengthen the midfield with Zubimendi’s profile, and sporting director, Michael Edwards, is confident of convincing the player from Guipuzcoa. Despite having been targeted by clubs such as Bayern, Arsenal and Barcelona, Zubimendi could see in this offer an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Xabi Alonso. Real Sociedad, aware of Liverpool’s determination, have resigned themselves to the possible departure of the player, who would be a key reinforcement for the Anfield midfield in their rebuilding process.
A new offer from the Premier League is close to clinching the future of Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who Valencia hope to sell this summer. The 23-year-old has been excluded from friendlies to resolve his future, with the club admitting his departure is inevitable. Mamardashvili, who has been outstanding in recent seasons, believes the time is right for a change of scenery and is open to a move. Negotiations are progressing and his departure could be imminent, offering the goalkeeper an interesting opportunity.
Real Madrid have turned their attention to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract with Liverpool expires in 2025. Los Blancos are hoping that Alexander-Arnold will not renew his contract so that they can sign him on a no-transfer fee basis, following the model of their successful signings of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. This strategy could allow Liverpool to reshuffle their defence as Real Madrid look to secure the talented right-back.
According to the Daily Mail, Defender Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool this summer. Although he is a key part of the Anfield defence, Newcastle United’s interest could facilitate his departure, especially if the Reds look to include him in a swap deal for Anthony Gordon. Gomez’s potential exit would allow Liverpool to rejuvenate their squad while securing a promising young striker.
More news about the transfer market
#Liverpool #transfer #market #latest #news #rumours #Zubimendi #Mamardashvili
Leave a Reply