After someone who has marked an era at Anfield like Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool already have a new manager but not everything is done, now they aim to reinforce a squad that has seen a drop in quality compared to previous years since the departure of players like Henderson, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mané. That is why Anfield is expecting a market with which to build a squad to be back at the top of the Premier League and Europe. These are some rumours and news from the Liverpool transfer market.
Real Madrid have set their sights on Trent Alexander-Arnold as their top target to strengthen their right-back position. Despite Liverpool’s attempts to retain their star player, the La Liga and Europa League champions are determined to compete for his signature. Alexander-Arnold has been spotted in Los Angeles alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, which could influence their decision. Liverpool will not give up easily and are already working on a plan to keep the full-back at Anfield, while Real Madrid are looking for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal.
Liverpool are looking to improve their defence and have identified Juventus’ Gleison Bremer as a key target. With Joel Matip’s departure, the Reds are in need of reinforcement at the back. Although initially interested in Gonçalo Inácio, the club are considering Bremer, whose signing could cost around €60m. Juventus are not willing to let the Brazilian go easily, who has also expressed his desire to continue at the Italian club. Liverpool, however, remain determined to improve their defence for next season.
The transfer market has set its sights on Takefusa Kubo, whose name has been strongly resonating in the Premier League. Liverpool FC have shown interest in the young Japanese talent from Real Sociedad, especially after his participation in a match against Gamba Osaka in Japan. According to Sponichi, Liverpool would be willing to offer 65 million euros, thus exceeding his 60 million release clause. However, Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has denied any negotiations, emphasizing the club’s satisfaction with Kubo.
Adrien Rabiot, who is free after his contract with Juventus expires, is on the radar of several Premier League clubs. According to the Mirror newspaper, the French midfielder has rejected an offer from Liverpool, preferring to join Manchester United. Rabiot’s track record, with experience at PSG and Juventus, makes him an attractive target for United, who are looking to strengthen their midfield. Erik ten Hag sees Rabiot as a key piece in his plans, thanks to his versatility and control in the centre of the park.
Real Madrid’s young prospect Arda Güler has caught the eye of Liverpool, who are looking to strengthen their attack. According to Turkish media, Liverpool have already started preliminary talks with Real Madrid to evaluate a possible transfer. Güler, 19, has shown his talent despite injuries, and competition in Real Madrid’s attack could limit his opportunities. Liverpool see long-term potential in him, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future.
Alexis Mac Allister’s future at Liverpool seems secure, despite rumours linking him to Real Madrid. According to statements made by his father to As, there are no ongoing negotiations with the Madrid club. Mac Allister, 25, is focused on his performance with Liverpool and will continue at Anfield next season. His father has made it clear that any future offer will be discussed with the Liverpool board first, thus ensuring his commitment to the club.
Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is another name on Liverpool’s wish list. Rudy Galetti reports that Juventus are also interested in the €60m Dutchman. Despite his absence from Euro 2024 through injury, Koopmeiners remains a prominent figure in the Europa League. Competition between Liverpool and Juventus for his signature will be intense, with both clubs looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.
Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs. According to Football Transfers, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for his signature, with an estimated price tag of €30m. However, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the Italian international. Juventus, meanwhile, have the upper hand in negotiations, but the bid for Chiesa promises to be one of the most exciting of this transfer window.
