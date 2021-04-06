Liverpool face a decisive week in the season and have started it in the best possible way. A 0-3 at the Emirates Stadium against Mikel Arteta and Odegaard’s Arsenal has restored confidence to Jürgen Klopp’s men after the national team break. The Reds tied up their rival throughout the game, leaving him with only two shots on goal and under 40 percent possession., and knocking him down at the end thanks to the goals of Salah and the double of Diogo Jota, already recovered from his injury, which has 15 goals this season.

In total there are three games that Liverpool have not given up: the return of the Champions League round of 16 against RB Leipzig and the triumphs against Wolves (0-1) and Arsenal (0-3). The same defensive line has been repeated in all three games, the same one that has suffered so many injuries and mishaps throughout this course. On the left Robertson and on the right Alexander-Arnold, who did not enter the England list because of his decline in performance, however, he was exalted against the Gunners. The increasingly consolidated pair of centrals, formed by Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips, has finally finished making a hole in the starting eleven.

Improvement in recent weeks

Faced with the losses of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Matip, in addition to Henderson’s, the pair formed by Kabak and Phillips has become fixed. At the same time, this has led to Fabinho’s return to midfield, where he is already immovable. In fact, the duel against Real Madrid in the Champions League will see tomorrow a confrontation between two of the best midfielders in the world, Fabinho and Casemiro, both with a past in the white quarry.

Up front, the return of Diogo Jota has been a joy for Klopp, as the Portuguese was injured for more than two months and his absence (and his scoring quota) greatly influenced the negative streak of early 2021. With his double on Saturday, Jota accompanies Salah in scoring numbers, who has 18 and is the top scorer in the Premier, with the aim of giving back to the club the option of getting into the Champions League positions. The Reds are currently fifth, but are only two points behind Chelsea.