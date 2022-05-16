Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who finished touched the FA Cup final, will not play this Tuesday against Southampton, although Jürgen Klopp is confident that both are ready for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Dutch footballer was removed from the pitch before extra timedue to a muscular problem, while the Egyptian left half an hour into the game due to a groin injury.

Taking care of payroll

“I already counted on Virgil not being against Southampton before playing against Chelsea, because he had been playing a lot. It was something that he was clear about,” Klopp said on Monday in the embargoed questions section at a press conference.

“Both are fine. The objective is that they return to play the weekend. From the start or from the bench. That they are would be the perfect thing for the Champions League final. We are very positive and we have no doubts about the final,” added the German.

Liverpool will play their penultimate league match against Southampton on Tuesday. With a defeat of the ‘Reds’, Manchester City will be champion of the Premier, while a draw will make the sky-blue virtual champions on goal difference.

Liverpool have to win their remaining two games and wait for City to stumble against Aston Villa in order to be champions.

