Saturday, March 11, 2023
Liverpool, terrible: thrashes the third and loses with one of the coleros, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2023
in Sports
Liverpool, terrible: thrashes the third and loses with one of the coleros, video


Luis Díaz remains on the sidelines and the crisis returns to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool fell, 1-0, in his visit to bournemouthin a day of the Premier league, game in which he did not have the Colombian Luis Diaz, which continues to recover.

Philip Billing He was the author of the only goal of the commitment, so much so that he reached the 68th minute of the game.

(Gerard Piqué faces a new problem, while Shakira went to the US.)
(Piqué ‘bows his head’ and acknowledges Shakira’s fame: ‘He was my partner…’)

Liverpool came from thrashing 7-0 at Manchester Utd7-0, regaining confidence, but this time he lost with one of the last in the tournament.

Bournemouth, with the three points won this Saturday, reached 24 and is in 16th place, while Liverpool is fifth with 42 units. (Luis Díaz receives bad news in Liverpool: Klopp talks about his situation)

