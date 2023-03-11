Liverpool, terrible: thrashes the third and loses with one of the coleros, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Liverpool
Liverpool
Luis Díaz remains on the sidelines and the crisis returns to Jurgen Klopp’s team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Liverpool fell, 1-0, in his visit to bournemouthin a day of the Premier league, game in which he did not have the Colombian Luis Diaz, which continues to recover.
Philip Billing He was the author of the only goal of the commitment, so much so that he reached the 68th minute of the game.
(Gerard Piqué faces a new problem, while Shakira went to the US.)
(Piqué ‘bows his head’ and acknowledges Shakira’s fame: ‘He was my partner…’)
Liverpool came from thrashing 7-0 at Manchester Utd7-0, regaining confidence, but this time he lost with one of the last in the tournament.
Bournemouth, with the three points won this Saturday, reached 24 and is in 16th place, while Liverpool is fifth with 42 units. (Luis Díaz receives bad news in Liverpool: Klopp talks about his situation)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Liverpool #terrible #thrashes #loses #coleros #video
Leave a Reply