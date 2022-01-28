Matheus Cunha lived through an eventful Ecuador-Brazil yesterday. The Atlético striker suffered a violent tackle by Domínguez, the local goalkeeper. A kick to the neck that cost the goalkeeper the expulsion and a strong scare to Cunha. He had to be treated and it was observed how the entrance left him with a significant wound. Fortunately, the red-and-white player was able to continue, although he was later substituted.

Cunha has had good moments at Atlético. He has questioned Luis Suárez’s untouchable label. He arrived at the rojiblanco club, after they insisted on him. A year ago, the red and white sports management tried to get him out of the Bundesliga, but it was not possible. This past summer he finally got it. That has coincided with a resounding bet by Tite for him in the Canarinha.

But he has not been the only one who has set his eyes on him. So have Klopp and Liverpool. Atlético has received an official proposal for the Brazilian striker from the Anfield entity. Liverpool tempted the player. Klopp watched him as a good reinforcement for his idea. Cunha’s strength and quality suited him and he was willing to make an effort for him. But he has been met with the initial refusal of Atlético. There is no will to sell.

There are plans for Cunha. At only 22 years old and with a contract until 2026, the rojiblanca sports management considers him a footballer of great importance in the club. That is why Liverpool’s interest has not surprised him and it is almost celebrated that, finally, Klopp has given the go-ahead to tie up Luis Díaz. The Porto winger had half of Europe behind him. Liverpool will pay 45 fixed plus several million more in variables until an operation that will go up to 60 million. The same amount that Tottenham offered for Diaz, although the Colombian prefers Liverpool. Atlético hopes to overcome this first assault by Cunha, although they will also be attentive to next summer. Firmino can go out and precipitate a new barrage.