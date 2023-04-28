It has not been the year for Liverpool, which is currently ranked seventh in the Premier League. Those trained by Jürgen Klopp have to have a perfect final stretch of the season if they want to aspire to Champions League positions. For now they will have to face Tottenham, fifth classified with a point advantage over those from Anfield who also have one game less.
Today we will show you the Liverpool players who will miss this important game on matchday 34 of the Premier League against Tottenham as they are injured or suspended.
Calvin Ramsey
Due to his knee operation he will not be able to play this match. The 19-year-old is expected to return at the end of May. Even so, it was unlikely that he would have played minutes in this match against Tottenham.
bajcetic
The young pivot suffers from an adductor injury that has kept him off the pitch and will not be able to play against Tottenham. He is expected to reappear at the end of May.
Roberto Firmino
The Brazilian will be out for a few days with Liverpool as he suffers from a muscle injury. He may not be present against Tottenham.
Nabil Keita
He has not played games since the end of March. The Liverpool midfielder suffers from a muscle injury that will keep him off the pitch until the beginning of May, he is in the final stretch of his injury.
Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool’s French center-back arrives as a doubt for this Premier League match against Tottenham as he is suffering from a severe blow that has caused him discomfort and Jürgen Klopp may not line him up.
For this Premier League match, Liverpool will not have sanctioned players. Of course, Fabinho will have to be careful since he has four yellow cards in his account, in the event that he sees another against Tottenham he will miss the next league match
