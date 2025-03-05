Luis Enrique, the PSG and the Parisian fans will have nightmares with Alisson Becker, the Brazilian goalkeeper of Liverpool, who bitter the night in the Park of the Princes, and with Harvey Elliott, who killed them in the final stretch with a sting as unexpected as painful. If the international goal saved the Reds From a wide win that could have either sentenced the star qualifier of the Champions League, the English striker left the French frozen with his goal in the 87 minute in a counter brand. It was the second auction of Liverpool throughout the game.

The PSG waste offensive football, had a barrage of occasions, up to 28 shots, 9 saved by Alisson, but was not able to find the way of the goal. So the early final will be decided in Anfield … with the Liverpool with minimal advantage.

French harassment

The PSG had up to three good occasions with the poisonous Dembélé and Kvarathskhelia, who was annulled a goal

The star tie of the round of 16 of the Champions Media in the Princes Park to two of the most shape of the continent teams. Liverpool arrived after finishing leader of the first group stage with a single defeat (before the PSV on the last day) -and only one also in the Premier in 28 games -while the PSG had not lost any of the last 22 games, undefeated in 2025.

Although once in the Parisian grass, it was those of Luis Enrique who pushed most in search of victory. In a nutshell: the PSG ate Liverpool in the first half, with many goal occasions that could have taken him to the break with 3 or 4 goals. The best, without a doubt, a demolé in a state of grace, who did what he wanted.

The clearest occasion was Joao Neves in the 16th minute when sending to the clouds a master assistance of Dembélé, after an overflow of the mosquito that left Robertson and Macallister behind.

The score could move in the 21st minute with the goal scored by Georgian Kvarathskhelia, the new French star, but his goal was canceled for receiving the game on the game. The VAR discovered that it was for the Achilles heel.

The next big occasion of the PSG was triple, at half an hour. Dembélé overflowed on the left and finished off Alisson’s body, the rejection was picked up by Barcola, which crashed his shot in a defense, and the new rebound sent him to the clouds.

Before the break, Kvarathskhelia stirred in the area and had the 1-0 with a tight shot, which the Brazilian goalkeeper of the Reds stopped with a great intervention (m. 37). Alisson was saving the English.

Second

The French siege increased and Alisson was erected in the saving figure of an overwhelmed, shrunk and unknown Liverpool

The second half started as the first ended, with the PSG overturned over the network area and with Alisson saving his team with his stops. Kvarathskhelia tried again, precisely executed looking for the long stick, but the Brazilian goalkeeper flew to send to corner (m. 54). And two minutes later, the Georgian broke from outside the area and stopped Alisson.

The siege of the PSG did not give trucer to Liverpool, who found no ways to leave and was threatened on all sides. Achraf again threatened with a shot that was high (m. 63) and Doué, who had entered by Barcola, made the goalkeeper Alisson show again (m. 80).

Providential changes

Arne Slot succeeded by giving entrance to Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott, who built 0-1 in a vertiginous

Arne Slot shook his bench and gave entrance to Curtis Jones and Darwin Núñez by Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota looking for a revulsive, a counter that surprised the ordered defense of Luis Enrique. He even removed Salah for Elliott (m. 86) … and came out of pearls. Between the Uruguayan striker and the newly incorporated English they created the 0-1, with the collaboration of the hero of the night, Alisson.

The goalkeeper had just stopped Dembélé’s nth auction (m. 84), Liverpool resisted discounting the minutes, when in the 87 Alisson he took a long goal from the head of Darwin Núñez, who lowered the ball and yielded to the right side, where he arrived as an Elliott arrow to mark the 0-1. The PSG collapsed, incredulous: Liverpool had finished off twice, one in the second part, and wore half the qualifying pocket.