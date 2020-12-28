The Liverpool FC has given up points at Anfield for the first time this season. The reigning champions lost a 1-0 lead against newly promoted West Brom. In addition, another defender, Joel Matip, was injured.
Sadio Mane had given the Reds an early lead after submission by Joel Matip against a harmless West Bromwich Albion. After half-time, however, the newcomer became more active and equalized shortly before the end. Liverpool will lose points at home Anfield Road for the first time this season, but remain leaders of the Premier League ahead of Everton.
For West Brom, the unexpected point against Liverpool in the relegation battle is worth gold. Remarkable: Head coach Sam Allardyce has collected more points on Anfield Road (4) since April 2017 than the entire Big Six of the Premier League put together!
Liverpool fears injured Joel Matip
In addition to the points, Liverpool could also have lost Joel Matip. The central defender suffered a groin injury and had to be replaced. With the ex-Schalke, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez would be the next defender and the staff worries at the Reds, which run like a red thread through the season, would again intensify.
