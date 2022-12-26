Monday, December 26, 2022
Liverpool starts the Premier League season without Luis Díaz

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
The Colombian advances in his recovery.

After a 44-day break due to the World Cup, the premier league English is the first of the major European championships to return, and it will do so on Monday with its traditional and expected boxing day, in which the leader Arsenal will face his neighbor Westham.

See also  Wanted the best stretcher. The future belongs to him, the present is the Italian derby

Leading the standings with 37 points, five more than his first rival (Manchester City), the ‘Gunners’ are already dreaming of a league title that has resisted them since 2004.

(VAR of the World Cup final in Qatar breaks its silence for the ‘penalty that was not’)
(Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good World Cup, but look at his wife’s gift)

But according to his coach, the Spanish Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is not in a position to make any Christmas gifts on Monday to a West Ham that is 16th in the table.

without Diaz

Other Champions League hopefuls, Tottenham (4th) and Manchester United (5th) respectively face Brentford (10th) on Monday and Nottingham Forest (18th) on Tuesday, while the Liverpool (6th) visit Aston Villa (12th), who will not be able to count on their controversial goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, still in Argentina like the rest of the Premier League world champions.

The Colombian Luis Diaz He continues to recover and Liverpool hopes to have him well so that he can take action next March.

See also  Basketball, Italy wins in Georgia and takes the pass for the 2023 World Cup

(Lionel Messi, shocked by his wife’s sensual dance, sensation in networks)
(Unbelievable: Conor McGregor surpasses Messi and other stars in earnings)

Sports

