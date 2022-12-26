Liverpool starts the Premier League season without Luis Díaz

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian advances in his recovery.
December 26, 2022, 07:11 A.M.
After a 44-day break due to the World Cup, the premier league English is the first of the major European championships to return, and it will do so on Monday with its traditional and expected boxing day, in which the leader Arsenal will face his neighbor Westham.
Leading the standings with 37 points, five more than his first rival (Manchester City), the ‘Gunners’ are already dreaming of a league title that has resisted them since 2004.
But according to his coach, the Spanish Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is not in a position to make any Christmas gifts on Monday to a West Ham that is 16th in the table.
without Diaz
Other Champions League hopefuls, Tottenham (4th) and Manchester United (5th) respectively face Brentford (10th) on Monday and Nottingham Forest (18th) on Tuesday, while the Liverpool (6th) visit Aston Villa (12th), who will not be able to count on their controversial goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, still in Argentina like the rest of the Premier League world champions.
The Colombian Luis Diaz He continues to recover and Liverpool hopes to have him well so that he can take action next March.
Sports
December 26, 2022, 07:11 A.M.
