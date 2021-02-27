Much has been said about Mo Salah’s renewal with Liverpool. The Egyptian ends his contract in 2023 and in an interview with AS he acknowledged that the ball was in the Anfield court as far as an extension is concerned. Just as he let himself be loved by Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the reality is that, as revealed ‘The Sun‘, the attacker is the highest paid player on the team with a salary of 12 million euros. Thiago Alcántara, with 11.5, is close behind.

It is perhaps surprising that Spanish is placed so high, ahead of symbols of the entity such as Firmino and Van Dijk, who complete the podium with € 10.7 M a year, a Sadio Mané that falls to the ninth position (€ 6 million) or an Alisson Becker that falls to the thirteenth (€ 5.3 million), just behind Diogo Jota (€ 5.4 M). The main reason why Thiago is so high is the price paid for his transfer, since As the end of their contract with Bayern was nearing, they only had to pay 30 million euros for getting their services last summer. The performance, for the moment, has not been as expected and the first criticisms, mainly for his defensive performance, have already punished the midfielder.

The last of the 27 players is Curtis Jones, whose contract of 403,000 euros per year it is little in line with the performance on the pitch and, above all, with the potential it holds. And the fact is that the midfielder has grown tremendously in importance this year and in his 20s, a juicy renewal awaits him in the near future. Another surprising case is that of Joe Gómez, who is the twenty-second highest paid player with € 1.6 M, behind the Spanish Adrián San Miguel (€ 1.8 M). While another of the players, along with Salah, around whose future it has been more speculated as is Wijnaldum appears fifteenth position with 4.5 M €. It is understood, in this way, that the Dutchman, key in Klopp’s scheme, was not happy with the signed contract, which ends on June 30.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, from the top of their position to the salary tail

However, the situations that most impact after a quick look at the 27 salaries are those of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The left and right wingers, among the best in the world in their position and with a long journey ahead (26 and 22 years, respectively), are part of the salary caboose of the group net. The Scotsman earns € 3m a year, while the Englishman receives € 2.3m. Thus, players with a residual profile such as the summer signing Tsimikas (€ 3.6 M) or a Nathaniel Philips (€ 3.8 M) who will leave Anfield this summer have a better salary than Klopp’s immovable pair of full-backs. There is a difficult time at the Anfield negotiating table if they do not want the team that has given so much joy to the fans scouser disarticulate.