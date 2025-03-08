Follow the Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton live
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Liverpool – Southampton of the Premier League, which is disputed in Anfield to the 16:00 hours can be seen live through
Dazn, Dazn 1, Dazn 1 bar, Max
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Liverpool – Southampton
Classification and statistics between Liverpool – Southampton
Liverpool arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the
Newcastle
while Southampton played his last Premier League match against
Chelsea
. He Liverpool Currently occupies the Position number 1 of the Premier League with 70 points, while its rival, the
Southamptonoccupies the Post 20 With 9 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Premier League Days, the Liverpool calendar, the Southampton calendar and the Premier League statistics. You can also consult the Premier League classification.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10420200”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /Soccer /20250308 /6157 /Liverpool-Southampton-Premier-League-Ca-in-Directo-Ctx.html “,” Livefyre-Url “:” ARTICLE-10420200 “}
Loading next content …
#Liverpool #Southampton #Day #football #match #live
Leave a Reply