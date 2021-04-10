Liverpool beat Aston Villa at home in the match of the 31st round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, April 10, and ended with a score of 2: 1. The hosts responded to Ollie Watkins’ goal with accurate shots from Mohammed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool scored 52 points and finished fourth in the championship. Aston Villa has 44 points and is in tenth position.

Liverpool will play Leeds away on 19 April in the next round. Aston Villa will host Manchester City two days later.