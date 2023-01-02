Liverpool maintains its poor dynamics this season and lost again, this time 3-1 in their visit to Brentford, this Monday, in the first game of the 19th round of the Premier League, and it is increasingly difficult to qualify for the next Champions League.

After a run of four consecutive victories, the ‘Reds’ once again paid dearly for their defensive fragility and at half-time they were already losing by two goals difference against Brentford, who went ahead with an own goal from Frenchman Ibrahima Konaté (19th) and another from his compatriot Yoane Wissa (42).

The team led by Jürgen Klopp got into the game by narrowing the gap at the beginning of the second half with a goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (50), but the Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo (84) was sentenced in the final stretch.

Liverpool, increasingly complicated in the table

With this result, Liverpool remains in sixth place with 28 points, four behind Manchester United, who marks the Champions League before hosting Bournemouth (15th) on Tuesday. Brentford is placed immediately after, with 26 points.

Despite the result, it was Liverpool who began dominating the match and having the first clear chance of scoring, in which the winger Ben Mee interposed the shot of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (8).

The local team was dangerous on the counter and found the prize of the goal in a corner kick taken by Mbeumo that Konaté sent into the back of his own goal net (19).

The Liverpool defense suffered from each set piece and conceded another two goals, both from Wissa (27 and 39), both canceled by VAR. The third time was the charm and Wissa beat the Brazilian Alisson Becker with a header (42).

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, the ‘Reds’ reinforced their dominance in the second half and managed to score with a header from Oxlade-Chamberlain after a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold (50).

Núñez had managed to beat the Spanish David Raya minutes before, but the goal was annulled by the VAR (47).

With the ‘Reds’ looking for an equalizer, Mbeumo beat Konaté in the duel after a long pass from Keane Lewis-Potter and sealed the game (84).

The 19th day of the Premier League will have as a stellar duel the one between the leader Arsenal (43 points) and Newcastle (3rd with 34) on Tuesday, while Manchester City (2nd with 36), will visit Chelsea (9th) on Thursday ). Manchester United (4th with 32 points) hosts Bournemouth (15th) on Tuesday.

