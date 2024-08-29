Liverpool, England.- The Italian winger Federico Chiesa completed his transfer on Thursday Liverpool from Juventus for £10 million ($13.2 million).

Chiesa, 26, is the first outfield player to be signed by Liverpool since new manager Arne Slot took charge in the summer. He is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa.

Liverpool would pay 2.5 million pounds (3.3 million dollars) in variables that will depend on the results of the team in the English Premier League.

Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020 for €50 million (then $60 million) and was a starter for the Italy team that won the European Championship a year later.

He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022 and was sidelined for 10 months. He returned to action for the Azzurri and made four appearances at Euro 2024.

“I’m happy to be a Liverpool player,” Chiesa said. “When (sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and asked: ‘Do you want to come to Liverpool?’ – and the manager called me – I said yes straight away. I know the history of this club and what it means to its fans.” Chiesa, who was entering the final year of his contract with Liverpool, said: “I’m happy to be a Liverpool player.” Juventus, can play on both wings. Earlier this week, Liverpool signed Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal that will see him remain at the Spanish club for the remainder of the season.