Liverpool, shooting in a pub on Christmas Eve: a woman dead, three others injured. Manhunt

A man has opened fire inside a pub near Liverpool, killing a woman. In the shooting, which took place on Christmas Eve, three men were injured, taken together with the woman to a nearby hospital, where the young woman later died of her injuries.

The perpetrator of the attempted massacre then fled by car from the Lighthouse Inn, the pub located in the town of Wallasey. Merseyside Police said officers were called to the venue just before midnight.

“This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a really shocking and devastating incident which happened just before Christmas Day in a crowded place full of young people,” said one of the investigators, who asked for help from residents. in the search for the suspect.

“We believe the gunman left the pub car park in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, shortly after the shooting and we ask anyone who saw him to contact us immediately.”