Everything is happiness in the family Luis Diaz, In the last few hours it was known about the party that the player of the Liverpool to his dad ‘Man’e Díazwho traveled more than 10 days ago to England to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The Colombian forward, who was reunited with his father Luis Manuel after being kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla, decided that his family should be in England after the difficult time they experienced in Colombia.

‘Mane’ had been kidnapped on Saturday, October 28 in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira) while he was traveling in a van to fulfill a commitment to which he was invited.

Initially it was speculated that Luis Diaz He had paid a large sum of money to move his family to United Kingdom. However, in the last hours the truth of the trip was known.

According to the information, confirmed by the English press, Liverpool decided to give a special gift to Luis Díaz and his dad ‘Mané’ and paid all the expenses of moving him and his family to English soil.

Colombia Brazil match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, held on November 16, 2023. Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Not only did he pay for the trip, he would have made a private plane available for Luis Manuel, his wife. Cilenis Marulanda and their children will travel comfortably to England, on a journey that was made last Friday, November 17 at night (Colombian time).

Luis Manuel takes advantage of his presence in England to watch Liverpool

Confirmation of its presence in the United Kingdom came this weekend. ‘Mane’ was seen happy, and well sheltered last Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, where the tie (1-1) between the Manchester City and Liverpool. In addition, he celebrated the goal of Jürgen Klopp’s team like any other fan.

Luis Manuel Díaz, Luis Díaz’s father, was at the stadium.

Wearing a hat and jacket, Luis Manuel tried to go unnoticed in the colossal stadium, but the broadcast cameras captured him at the moment Alexander Arnold scored the final equalizer in the second half.

In the press conference after the draw against City, Jürgen Klopp was very paternal with Luis Díaz and expressed that there is joy in seeing him with his father in England.

“They (family) are already here, so Díaz will have more moments to share with the whole family, that’s good. I’m happy that they are together and everything is fine right now. The club helped them a lot, which was great,” said the German coach.

