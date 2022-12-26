For the first time so far this course the Liverpool added his third consecutive victory in the Premier leaguestepped up his game and grew up the rankings after beating Birmingham to Aston Villa (0-2) and lead to the first defeat of Unai Emery, sentenced with a goal from the promising young Spaniard Stefan Bajcetic.

The 18-year-old teenager, born in Vigo, the son of Serbian Srdjan Bajcetic who played for Celta for three seasons, took the field in the final stretch. It was the third appearance in the first red squad of the under 19 international with Spain.

He did not waste the minutes he had and scored the peace of mind goal for the reds. Boxing day, which coincided with the reunion of the competition after the World Cup, was propitious for Jurgen Klopp and adverse for the Spanish coach who had managed to reactivate the ‘villains’ with his arrival.

Liverpool has reached cruising speed and warns Real Madrid, with whom they will face off in the round of 16 Champions League. After an irregular, almost disappointing start to the course, the reds have returned to normal, close to the usual level in recent years.

Aston Villa and Liverpool welcomed the return of the league after six weeks of the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s team did not claim the elimination of the League Cup after losing to him Manchester City last Thursday. Despite the defeat, his level of play was high. Also in Villa Park where more goals could be seen.

Emery was one step away from becoming the first Aston Villa manager to win his first three Premier League games. But the difference in quality marked the game.

good win

The villains had their chances, also clear, but they were unsuccessful and each time they ran into the goalkeeper Alisson.

The game was agitated from the beginning and after six minutes it broke down. A long center, with the outside, of Trent Alexander Arnold, from midfield, picked it up andy robertson down the right and, first, sent the ball into the small area and Mohamed Salah framework.

Darwin Nunez had the second He stood in front of the Swedish goalkeeper who kicked the ball out. It was the clearest of many before Liverpool extended their lead to seven from half-time, in a corner kick taken by Trent Alexander Arnold that no one could control. After several rejections, the ball came to Salah who attended Virgil Van Dijk.

The center-back crossed the ball and scored the second. The Egyptian had the sentence in a run from midfield at the start of the second half. He stood alone before the local goal. He shot badly, tired, and Olsen again avoided the goal.

The reds began to pay for the effort and he lost control. The clash came in a round trip and Emery’s team closed the gap with a pass to the box douglas luiz who, with a header, sent Ollie Watkins into the net to narrow the gap and encourage Aston Villa who insistently sought the equalizer.

Once again Darwin Núñez had the game in his boots. A pass from Salah left the Uruguayan with the entire field ahead to score. He covered half the field solo. But at the moment of truth it failed. He threw out and accentuated suspicions about his usual mistake before the goal.

It was Bajcetic who closed the duel. A good, fast action by Núñez led to the goal. The Uruguayan reached the end line and sent the ball back. Bajcetic burst in, dodged the goal and finished the action with a touch of class that put an end to uncertainty and local momentum and left Liverpool one step away from the European zone

EFE