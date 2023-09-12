The Liverpool department store sets an example for Walmart and other competitors by offering a great offer that Apple lovers will not find anywhere else, since it is an iPhone 8 worthy of the upper class for a cost of $3,839 pesos.

The American technological brand that offers iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple TV, macOS, iOS, MORE products stands out for its quality and innovation, however, it is also recognized for its high costs, therefore, If you are looking for a new cell phone, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase an iPhone 8 in Liverpool.

Liverpool is characterized by being a chain of department stores with the greatest coverage throughout the country, this by standing out for an exciting shopping experience thanks to its profitability approach, therefore, by seeking to satisfy the needs of its consumers.

El Puerto de Liverpool, SAB de CV provides a wide range of products, such as household items, furniture, clothing and accessories for women, men, children and much more, therefore, In its catalogues, it stands out for placing promotions.

Apple iPhone 8 4.7 inch IPS Unlocked Refurbished

On this occasion, the company that stands out for its offer of financial services, placed for technology lovers, and for those who are looking for a cell phone, they will be able to find an Apple iPhone worthy of the upper class at $3,839 pesos.

If you want to show off with an iPhone, but want to save, Liverpool placed this great offer so that you don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy an Apple brand model, with which, in addition to being connected, You will be able to enjoy an item that stands out for its quality and price.

If you want a cell phone resistant to splashes, water and dust, you can purchase this Apple iPhone 8 64 GB, one-meter lightning USB data cable with its power adapter for $3,839. Previously, Liverpool offered it at $5,529 pesos.