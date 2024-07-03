At Liverpool with a 50% discount, you can purchase the sophisticated and beautiful wooden dining room for 4 people, so you can give a sophisticated and elegant touch to your home with the Mundo In Frank Dining Room, We present its features so that you don’t miss the opportunity to renovate your home without spending too much.

This piece of furniture that stands out on the department store’s website, the multi-colored wooden dining room for buyers’ tastes, was initially priced at $11,999, and is now available for only $5,799. In addition, You can take advantage of the 6-month interest-free payment of $999.83, and enjoy free shipping nationwide.

The rectangular table with its wooden base and crisscrossed rods is durable and adds a modern touch to any space. The chairs, with their PU padded seat and polypropylene structure, offering the necessary comfort for long meals with family or friends.

Features of the Mundo In Frank Dining Room

The Mundo In Frank Dining Room is the ideal option to renew your home furniture with style and elegance. This rectangular dining room has a capacity for 4 people and is composed of a table and four chairs, designed to provide comfort and impeccable design.

Table:

◉ Dimensions: 80 x 120 x 75 cm

◉ Material: Rectangular melamine surface with a wooden pole base and black crisscross rods

◉ Assembly: Allen screws

Chairs:

◉ Dimensions: 82 x 53.5 x 49 x 56.5 cm

◉ Seat material: PU (vinyl leather type) firm and durable

◉ Chair material: Polypropylene

◉ Legs Material: Solid wood with circular flexible plastic cap

◉ Assembly: Allen screws, nuts and washers

Specifications:

◉ Table length: 120 cm

◉ Table width: 75 cm

◉ Table height: 80 cm

◉ Chair width: 49 cm

◉ Chair height: 82 cm

◉ Chair depth: 54 cm

◉ Style: Renewed classic

◉ Backup type: Continuous

◉ Number of pieces included: 5

◉ Arms: No arms

◉ Sustainable: Fair trade

◉ Customer assembly required: Yes

◉ Capacity: 4 people

◉ Back finish: Inked

Materials:

◉ Seat material: PU (Polyurethane)

◉ Chair material: Plastic

◉ Leg material: Wood

◉ Table material: Melamine