Having a Nintendo Switch console at home means guaranteed fun for everyone, whether as an ideal gift for a gamer or to enjoy during the holidays. With its versatility and advanced technology, The Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular consoles on the market.

Liverpool offers you an unbeatable opportunity to acquire it at a reduced price, and this summer holidays you can play everywhere. The department store has reduced the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED 64 GB + Accessories console, which had an original price of $7,199 and now you can find it for only $5,619.

With its ability to challenge players of all levels and its versatility of use, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect choice to entertain you and enjoy your holidays, in addition to having a discount in Liverpool, there is the option to buy it with up to 6 months without interest of $936.50 in addition, when ordering online, you get free shipping.

Features of the Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB Console

◉ Guaranteed entertainment: With your Switch console, you will have entertainment every day.

◉ Advanced Technology: Created to challenge both beginner and expert players.

◉ Versatility: The Switch is one of the most versatile consoles on the market, as it can be used in both portable and tabletop mode.

◉ Portable design: Nintendo developed this model to offer all the comforts of elite technology in a portable device.

◉ Online content: You will be able to play and enjoy various online content.

What includes

◉ 1 Nintendo Switch console

◉ 1 accessory kit

◉ 1 charger

◉ 1 user manual

Specifications:

◉ Brand: NINTENDO

◉ Release Date: 2021

◉ Theme and Figure: No theme

◉ Product Status: New

◉ Storage Expansion: No

◉ Console Type: Fixed/Portable

◉ Sustainability: Energy saving

◉ Hard Drive: 64 GB

◉ Manufacturer’s Warranty: 3 months

◉ Streaming Services: Multiple streaming platforms

◉ Network Compatibility: Wi-Fi

◉ Bluetooth version: 4.1

◉ Number of HDMI Inputs: 1

◉ Total Number of USB Ports: None

◉ Video Definition: HD

◉ Integrated Reader: Micro SD