Liverpool rubs its hands with the future of Kylian Mbappé

The novel that Mbappé and Real Madrid have been writing together presents a new chapter that no one in the world of football saw coming. Yesterday, from Spain, it was confirmed that the merengue team will no longer move its chips for the signature of the French forward. In the following summer market, the excess of bickering has led Florentino Pérez to a point of total exhaustion due to which the boss of the 14-time Champions League champion will not move any more chips for Kylian.
Only time will tell if Florentino has really put a total pause on the Mbappé dream or if the manager is simply working as he usually does, cautiously and in the shadows. What is a fact is that more than one already celebrates that Madrid does not attack for Mbappé, one of them PSG, who will surely soon offer the player to renew him and the other big winner is Liverpool, the eternal second behind Real Madrid for the possible signing of Kylian and will now warm up all its weapons for the Frenchman.
The Anfield team leaves with more options than ever to seek the signature of Mbappé, they are even open to completing the key movement to have the financial resources required, that is, the club would sell Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Arabia market And with the more than one hundred million euros that will come in, as well as the savings from the Egyptian’s enormous salary, Klopp and the club will seriously aspire to sign Kylian.
