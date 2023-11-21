Luis Diaz It comes packed and this Tuesday against Paraguay hopes to be the key player to give the team a point or three Colombia selection in the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay denies it, but is uncomfortable with a 27-year streak without beating them in Assumption to Colombia, which in turn seems to have prepared to seek the three points on the sixth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Díaz is the key

Paraguay occupies seventh place in the classification with 5 points out of a possible 15 and Colombia is third with 9 thanks to an outstanding performance by ‘Lucho’ Díaz last Thursday, who with two goals guaranteed his country’s first victory over Brazil in World Cup qualifiers.

A few days ago it was said that there was some option for the Guajiro striker to be part of a barter between the Liverpool and Barcelona.

The journalist Christian Martin was in charge of lighting the fuse, as he pointed out that it was an option.

It’s true?

Liverpool Echo is the media that follows the club’s information step by step.

“In the past, such words would have been interpreted as the beginning of a fight to maintain a world-class club asset. But the reds no longer fear the phone call from Camp Nou as before,” says the newspaper.

Luis Díaz, starter at Liverpool.

The newspaper warns that Liverpool is prepared to receive the call from Spain, as it trusts the club’s talent scouting group.

“Liverpool bosses would have every reason to be confident that their recruitment team could once again meet their targets if, hypothetically, the Colombian turned his head,” the media outlet stated.

