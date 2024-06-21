In an effort to pamper its customers, Liverpool has launched an exclusive offer that you cannot miss. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, a smartphone that redefines value for money, is available with an impressive 56% discount. Now you can take this powerful device for only $8,442 pesosa big discount from its original price of $15,000.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is distinguished by its 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 FHD+ resolution. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, it offers an immersive visual experience, ideal for enjoying movies, series and video games with vibrant and fluid images.

The 200MP main camera The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is a significant advance in mobile photography. Equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), this camera ensures stable, professional-quality captures in any environment. Additionally, the 7P professional optical lens improves light gathering and reduces ghosting, ensuring sharp and clear photos even in low-light conditions.

Processor driven MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus offers superior performance and smooth user experience. With 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storagethis device allows you to store a large number of photos, videos and applications without worrying about space.

Durability is another of the strong points of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W turbo charging, guarantees long autonomy, allowing continuous use for days without the need for frequent recharges. Its resistance is ensured with IP54 protection against splashes and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which protect the device in the most demanding conditions.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is not just a phone, it is a powerful and elegant tool that brings cutting-edge technology within everyone’s reach. Take advantage of this unique opportunity in Liverpool and purchase this smartphone at half price.